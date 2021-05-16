Russia strongly condemns use of force against civilians in Israel, Palestine - diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 16. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the use of violence against civilians in Israel and Palestine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Sunday.

"We strongly condemn the use of force and manifestation of violence against civilians both in Israel and in Palestine. Armed confrontation, which has already led to the deaths and wounds of dozens of people, including women and children, must be immediately stopped," he said at an extraordinary online meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

Moscow calls for efforts to create conditions for relaunching peace dialogue between Palestine and Israel, Vershinin said.

"It is necessary to waste no time to create condition for relaunching the Palestinian-Israeli peace dialogue on the basis of existing resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, the principle of two states, Palestine and Israel, coexisting in peace and security," he said at an extraordinary online meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.