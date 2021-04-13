Putin views restricting access to advanced technologies as cyber threat

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia considers as threats in the field of international information security the use of IT capabilities by terrorists and extremists, undermining sovereignty, monopolizing and restricting access to advanced cyber technologies, according to the foundations of the state policy in the sphere of international information security approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The key threats to international information security are <...> the use by individual states of technological dominance in the global information space to monopolize the market of information and communication technologies, to restrict access of other states to advanced information and communication technologies, as well as to strengthen their technological dependence on the states dominating in the sphere of information technologies and information inequality," the document says.

Among major threats to international information security is the use of cyber technologies in the military and political and other fields with the goal of undermining sovereignty and violating territorial integrity of states and carrying out other steps obstructing international peace, security and stability. Besides, other key threats in this field include using cyber technologies for terrorism, extremism and criminal goals, for meddling in domestic affairs of sovereign states as well as for carrying out hacker attacks on information resources of states, including against critical information infrastructure.