Approval of changes to constitution to help cement Russia’s strong position - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Approval of amendments to Russia’s constitution will enhance the country’s position as a strong and sovereign state, so the other nations will have to agree to this state of affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Channel One on Saturday.

Peskov pointed out that certain Western countries had never approved of Russia's growing independence.

"As long as Russia feels more self-confident, more self-reliant, more independent, as long as Russia protects itself better from interference in its domestic affairs, Russia can concentrate on ‘cementing’ that position. To my mind, this variety of amendments is the process of 'cementing' the current state of a strong and sovereign Russia," he said.

Peskov added that those foreign countries that do not like the current state of affairs will have to accept the fact, "with patience and tolerance, if not with understanding."

Amendments to the Constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding national popular vote on amendments to the Constitution on July 1.

In January 2020, in his message to the Federal Assembly Putin suggested introducing a number of amendments to the fundamental law that would better meet the modern realities and consolidate the achieved results. After a special group discussed the proposed amendments the State Duma on March 11 adopted the presidential bill in the final reading. Later in the day the bill was approved by the Federation Council and supported by the legislative assemblies of all of Russia’s territories. The Federation Council considered the results on March 14 and sent its resolution to the president.

Originally Putin signed a decree to hold the national popular vote on the amendments on April 22. However, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic Putin addressed the nation on television on March 25 to say that the voting had to be postponed. The amendments will take effect only if they are approved in a plebiscite.

Mutual assistance in fight against pandemic may help improve Russia-US relations - Antonov
The ambassador recalled that first, Russia sent aid to the US, and afterwards, the US delivered a batch of 200 ventilators to Russia
Russian-Polish relations at their lowest point - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia is disappointed by Warsaw’s confrontational policy
Trump reiterates plans of large-scale military withdrawal from Germany
President of the United States noted that Berlin has a debt to be paid to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Scientists confirm high risk of new COVID-19 cases among those recovered — newspaper
The scientists reached this conclusion after conducting tests for antibodies on medical personnel who participated in the liquidation of the Wuhan outbreak which was the first site of the COVID-19 infection in the world
Press review: Germany shifts from US friend to foe and will the UN stop Israeli annexation
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 18
Belarusian authorities thwarted destabilization plot, Lukashenko says
According to the Belarusian leader, outer powers were involved in the attempt that, as Lukashenko says, could entail a "Maidan"
US Navy amphibious assault ship begins transit into Black Sea
The amphibious assault ship Oak Hill is going to join the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter, the press office of the US 6th Fleet reported on Thursday
Russia, Belarus sign agreement on mutual recognition of each other’s visas
Under the agreement, citizens of third countries with a valid visa of either Russia or Belarus will be allowed to enter, leave and stay in the other country until their visa expires, to cross the land border of Russia and Belarus by rail or air and via major highways
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
India eyeing purchase of 20 Mig-29 jets from Russia — media
The procurement can begin two years after the agreement with Russia is signed
Son of ex-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev dies in US
Sergei Krushchev was 84 years old
‘Can’t play Trump like a fiddle’: Kremlin puts Bolton’s Putin-baiting crusade to rest
The spokesman was asked to comment on remarks made by Trump’s ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton ahead of publication of his book
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Nearly 500 doctors die from coronavirus in Russia
Russia’s latest data indicates 7,660 fatalities nationwide
Russia to feature latest weapon systems at Army-2020 international arms show
The Army 2020 international military-technical forum will be held on August 23-29 on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center of Russia’s Armed Forces in Kubinka near Moscow
Latest Pantsyr-SM surface-to-air missile/gun system to be presented at Moscow V-Day parade
The new Pantsyr received the capability of effectively striking all types of drones, taking into account the experience gained in Syria. Its striking range was extended to 30 km
Russian embassy calls on US lawmakers to stop intimidating citizens with ‘Russian threat’
According to the embassy, Russia does not attack anyone and has no such intentions
French historian describes Putin’s article on WWII as ‘profound’
"I totally agree with what Putin said in his article. History must never be forgotten, as its lessons give us a better understanding of the present-day situation in the world," he said
Russian embassy sent note to UK about Skripals ‘moving’ to New Zealand, says envoy
The ambassador recalled that New Zealand’s leadership had refuted the claims that the former spy and his daughter moved there
World in new, dangerous phase of coronavirus pandemic, says WHO director-general
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that on Thursday 150,000 new cases were reported to the World Health Organization
Russian radars track flight of US Air Force’s B-52 strategic bombers over Pacific
The Defense Ministry explained that the bombers had not approached Russia’s borders
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over neutral waters of northern seas
At some sections of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fifth-generation fighters
Russian embassy in UK receiving threats, says ambassador
The diplomat noted that the Russian mission are working with the local police and intelligence services
Japanese PM will not attend Victory Parade in Moscow
Abe was scheduled to visit Moscow for Victory Day on May 9
Russian military tracking USS Porter destroyer in Black Sea
This is the third time the USS Porter has entered the Black Sea in 2020
Roscosmos urges Pentagon to prevent potential space arms race
According to the corporate executive, Moscow warily reacts to claims that Russia is going to place weapons directed against the US in space
EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months
The European Union introduced sanctions against Russia in view of the developments in Ukraine and reunification of Crimea and Russia in 2014
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US B-52H bombers over Okhotsk Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed
CNN: Killing of African-American by police sparks protests in Atlanta
The local human rights organization demand resignation of the city head of police
Defense minister to lead Chinese delegation at Victory Parade in Moscow
Most of the Chinese delegation’s members have already arrived in Moscow and China’s servicemen are training together with the Russian military personnel in the run-up to the parade, the ambassador said
One child, three adults killed in shooting in northern Moscow
According to the law enforcement, the man shot the 26-year old woman, her 4-year old child and her mother, and then committed suicide
Putin censures Zelensky for accusations that USSR started WWII
During his visit to Poland in January this year, Zelensky accused the USSR of starting the World War II on par with the Nazi Germany
Archaeologists discover ancient ritual burial site near Russia’s Krasnodar
They believe a chieftain or a nobleman is buried there
Pilots of Russia’s MiG combat planes to get helmet-mounted target acquisition systems
The systems are to replace the imported Ukrainian devices, according to the supplier
Tehran rejects IAEA resolution, will retaliate
On Friday, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a draft resolution sponsored by the UK, France and Germany, demanding that Iran grant access to two facilities where, the agency suspects, the country could be illegally stockpiling nuclear materials
West mistakenly believes that world can be ruled from Washington — Russian official
"The most important lesson from the past is that if any country tries to rule the world all by itself this will undoubtedly end in disaster," he said
US Navy amphibious assault ship enters Black Sea
It joined the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter, according to the Ukrainian web portal Dumskaya
Turkmenistan’s president tells Putin cannot visit Russia for Victory Day Parade
Defense Minister Major General Begench Gundogdyev would lead the country’s delegation to Moscow
FSB detains Islamist group’s leaders, members in four Russian regions
A large amount of banned materials, data storage devices, communication means and debit cards were found in their homes and conspirative apartments, according to the FSB Center of Public Relations
Merkel: Implementation of Minsk accords makes it impossible to lift anti-Russian sanctions
The sanctions will remain for six more months, in line with the EU's decision
Russia-Serbia partnership does not depend on Belgrade’s dialogue with Brussels - article
Lavrov and Dacic emphasized that it is up to the parties to the conflict to word and adopt a final solution that would be approved by the United Nations Security Council
Putin proposes UN Five to discuss common principles in world affairs
Modern system of international relations is one of the most important outcomes of the World War II, and today’s world leaders must guarantee that it will be preserved and improved, Russian President said
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Russia, Finland have no territorial claims to each other - Russian diplomat
According to Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper, Jukka Seppinen, a former Finnish diplomat, wrote in his new book that in the late 1980s-early 1990s Moscow was allegedly ready to discuss possible transfer of Karelia to Finland but the ten Finnish President Mauno Koivisto refused to discuss this matter
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 target German economy, says diplomat
Russia expects further support for the project from the German government, according to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Musk popular in Russia due to illusions pinned on private projects, says Russian scientist
The former deputy president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is certain that the current fuss about Musk’s projects stems from the expectations free market economy enthusiasts pin on the privatization of space and space projects at some future date
Press review: Belarus looks for gas options and Central Asia impacted by Russia’s lockdown
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 17
India’s PM plans to attend BRICS, SCO summits in Russia
Russia’s Ambassador Nikolai Kudashev recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been scheduled to visit India this year
World needs to know the truth about the history of WWII, Putin emphasizes
Crimes of Nazi collaborators cannot be justified, and there is no statute of limitations for them, the Russian president said
Serbian leader says any decision on Kosovo will need Russia’s approval
On Monday, US Special Envoy Richard Grenell announced a new meeting between the representatives of Belgrade and Pristina to discuss the issue of the unrecognized Kosovo
EU prolongs sanctions against Russia for one year
The European Union imposed sanctions on Russia in connection with events in Ukraine in 2014
