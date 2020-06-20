Approval of changes to constitution to help cement Russia’s strong position - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Approval of amendments to Russia’s constitution will enhance the country’s position as a strong and sovereign state, so the other nations will have to agree to this state of affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Channel One on Saturday.

Peskov pointed out that certain Western countries had never approved of Russia's growing independence.

"As long as Russia feels more self-confident, more self-reliant, more independent, as long as Russia protects itself better from interference in its domestic affairs, Russia can concentrate on ‘cementing’ that position. To my mind, this variety of amendments is the process of 'cementing' the current state of a strong and sovereign Russia," he said.

Peskov added that those foreign countries that do not like the current state of affairs will have to accept the fact, "with patience and tolerance, if not with understanding."

Amendments to the Constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding national popular vote on amendments to the Constitution on July 1.

In January 2020, in his message to the Federal Assembly Putin suggested introducing a number of amendments to the fundamental law that would better meet the modern realities and consolidate the achieved results. After a special group discussed the proposed amendments the State Duma on March 11 adopted the presidential bill in the final reading. Later in the day the bill was approved by the Federation Council and supported by the legislative assemblies of all of Russia’s territories. The Federation Council considered the results on March 14 and sent its resolution to the president.

Originally Putin signed a decree to hold the national popular vote on the amendments on April 22. However, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic Putin addressed the nation on television on March 25 to say that the voting had to be postponed. The amendments will take effect only if they are approved in a plebiscite.