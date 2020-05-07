Foreign intel chief slams efforts to belittle Russia’s, China’s role in WWII as criminal

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Soviet Union and China paid the highest price for the victory in World War II and any attempts at belittling their contribution to the victory will be as false as criminal, the chairman of the Russian Historical Society, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, said in a Russian-Chinese television linkup devoted to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"The Soviet Union and China paid the highest price for the victory in World War II. The memory of the colossal sacrifices is an imperative to appreciate peace and stand firm in defense of the historical truth," Naryshkin said. "I am certain that any attempts at belittling the contribution of Russia and China to the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition are not just false, but criminal."

Likewise, Nazism will remain "categorically intolerable, whatever garb it may be cloaked in," Naryshkin said.

UN role in global security

The United Nations and its agencies remain the most universal and legitimate platforms for addressing the key issues of global security, Sergei Naryshkin believes.

"The architecture of international security should be improved, no denying that. But the UN platform still has no alternative in terms of universality or legitimacy," he indicated.

Naryshkin recalled that "to give answers to the numerous questions concerning strategic stability" Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.