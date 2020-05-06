Date, details of 'quintet summit' Putin proposed not determined yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Diplomats from the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council keep working on a joint document that may be adopted at a summit of the quintet’s leaders, but neither the date nor other details of the meeting are clear at this point, Russian presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said.

"There was [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s initiative. [US President Donald] Trump has confirmed that such a meeting would be expedient. He said the United States would join such a meeting," Peskov said.

However, no specifics regarding the date or format are available at this point.

"Contacts are underway among the quintet’s diplomats over drafting a corresponding document. The work has not been finalized yet," Peskov added.

On January 23, speaking at the World Holocaust Forum Putin suggested convening a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, Great Britain, China, the United States and France) in 2020. The Russian leader proposed that global stability and security be discussed at the quintet’s meeting.