Estonia’s resolution on WWII ‘a sacrilege,’ says Russian envoy

The Estonian parliament approved a resolution on Wednesday criticizing the Soviet Union’s actions during the Second World War

TALLINN, February 19. /TASS/. The Estonian parliament’s resolution that claims that the actions of the USSR played a role in starting the Second World War is "a sacrilege," Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov told TASS. He added that the resolution would gravely affect the relations between both states. "This is a sacrilege. This is a blatantly unfriendly move by the Estonian parliament, which will undermine the atmosphere of our bilateral relations," the diplomat said. "Such pitiful actions must be strongly condemned."

'Years of missed opportunities' Russia’s Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov in his interview with TASS has listed the reasons why Tallinn fails to meet Moscow’s proposals for dialogue halfway. "I believe that the recent years in our countries’ relationship can be described as years of missed opportunities. We have seen chances of raising the level of cooperation," the diplomat stated. Petrov pointed out that back in 2014 bilateral trade amounted to $5.3 billion, but then shrank to around $2 billion by 2019. He added that Estonia was among the countries advocating for anti-Russian sanctions to be preserved. "Along with that, they [Estonia] realize that they suffer major losses because of that," the ambassador added. "There are well-known Estonian business people who call against those sanctions, but very few of the authorities give attention to what they say." "I constantly reiterate that against all the odds, we are still neighbors. We have a centuries-long shared history behind, while there still exists huge attraction between both countries’ peoples," the diplomat emphasized, referring as an example to cultural events hosted by Estonia. "Last year, the 15th edition of Golden Mask festival was held. Full houses, applause, [standing] ovations were given to performers from Russia," the diplomat underscored. "That proves that we have a potential to develop mutually beneficial and mutually respectful relations, but regrettably, it remains untapped, although it is not our fault," Petrov stressed. "We have numerously expressed our readiness to build up relations with Estonia in the spirit of mutual respect and good neighborliness. Unfortunately, no response followed from the Estonian side." Genuine interests