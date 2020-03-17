Putin urges Russians not to hoard groceries, calls supply situation 'reliable'

MOSCOW, March 17. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin advised the Russians not to hoard groceries, as the situation with supplies to stores is reliable, said he during his visit to the coronavirus monitoring center with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday.

During the visit to the center, the president was acquainted with the system for monitoring the availability of products and prices in stores in the regions of the country.

"Now people are buying a lot of groceries. In fact, there are no problems. We have a very stable supply situation," Mishustin said. "The main thing is that people understand that the situation is reliable, so that they do not spend money on groceries that then have to be thrown away," said he.