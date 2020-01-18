Moscow authorities approve protest against constitutional amendments

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities have approved a request for a protest rally against recently proposed constitutional amendments, which would involve up to 10,000 people, Moscow’s Department of Regional Security said in a statement.

"The Moscow city authorities have considered and approved a request for a public event in the form of a rally aimed at ‘protesting against the draft constitutional reform’ on Academician Sakharov Avenue, which would involve up to 10,000 people," the statement reads.

According to media reports, a group of citizens earlier applied for a permission to hold a rally on Academician Sakharov Avenue on February 1.