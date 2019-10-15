Moscow calls on int’l organizations to condemn neo-Nazi rallies in Kiev

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia has urged international organizations, particularly the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, to denounce the rally held in Kiev on October 14 marking the anniversary of creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (outlawed in Russia), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment issued on Tuesday regarding neo-Nazi rallies in Ukraine.

"We are calling on international organizations including the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe as well as our Normandy Four partners to condemn such neo-Nazi rallies and urge Kiev to resist such trends, honor its obligations to achieve peaceful settlement in Donbass and observe basic rights and freedoms of all members of the multi-ethnic Ukrainian society," the diplomatic agency said.