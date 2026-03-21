Ukrainian strike kills two people, leaves one injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, March 21. /TASS/. A Ukrainian strike on a social facility in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region has reportedly killed two women and left another one injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Two people have been killed and another one injured in a Ukrainian attack on the village of Smorodino in the Graivoronsky District. The attack targeted a social facility; there may be people trapped under the rubble," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional governor, the attack destroyed the social facility and a nearby commercial site. "Emergency workers are trying to remove the rubble but they are facing difficulties because of high drone activity in the area," Gladkov added.