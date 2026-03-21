Four injured in fuel tanker accident in Russia’s Rostov Region hospitalized

KRASNODAR, March 21. /TASS/. The four individuals injured in the fuel tanker accident in Russia’s Rostov Region have been hospitalized, the regional interior ministry press service reported, citing the regional health ministry.

The regional Emergencies Ministry press service earlier reported that three people died and four were injured when a fuel tanker collided with four passenger cars on the R-280 highway in the Rostov region’s Neklinovsky district. The tanker caught fire over an area of 200 square meters.