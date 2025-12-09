Budapest should protect energy supplies against attacks of Kiev, Brussels

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Ukraine attacks the Hungarian oil and gas infrastructure physically and the EU does the same from the legal standpoint, so Budapest needs to protect energy supplies, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"We are to continuously protect supplies of oil and gas, seamless deliveries against attacks from the side of Kiev and Brussels. Attacks from Brussels against us are made again and again in the legal, juridical sense," Szijjarto noted. "Our oil and gas infrastructure is attacked physically from Kiev," he noted.

Oil and gas supplies to Hungary are going seamlessly, the minister added.