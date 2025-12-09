Paks-2 progressing better than expected — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia and Hungary will implement technical activities preceding the first stage of concrete pouring at the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) next week, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

"Concerning the Paks-2 NPP, things are going even better than we expected. We will implement technical activities preceding the first stage of concrete pouring next week," the minister said.

"As regards the TurkStream gas pipeline, then <…> irrespective of sanctions, the energy exchange will be reliable," Szijjarto added.