Arctic business resident to serve flights to Chukotka's remote districts

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. A business resident of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone will launch helicopter flights to Chukotka's remote districts, the Corporation for Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"Severaero, a business resident of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, will launch helicopter transportation of passengers and cargo between settlements in Chukotka. The company plans also to take part in search and rescue operations, provide medical evacuation and forest protection," the corporation's press service said.

The company's fleet will be 10 Mil Mi-8 helicopters. The business resident will start providing services in 2027. Under an agreement with the corporation, the investment will make 4.8 billion rubles ($62 million), and 76 new jobs will be created.

"Arctic business residents in Chukotka are implementing 32 projects. They have invested 48 billion rubles ($624 million) in the region's economy and created more than 1,800 jobs. Due to the region's inaccessibility and geographical features, it is a priority to create reliable transport links. Right now, seven business residents are implementing projects in transport and logistics - creating networks of logistics terminals, working on ground transportation and on regular flights. The first private airline, managed by an Arctic business resident, began working in Chukotka in 2021. The new business resident will offer high-quality flights and will expand the geography," Director of the corporation's branch in Chukotka Pavel Bakulin said.