Russia may increase wheat exports to Vietnam to 1.5-2 million tons in midterm

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russia may increase its wheat exports to Vietnam to 1.5-2 million tons per year in the midterm, Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Maxim Titov told reporters.

"Due to the fact that the 2024 harvest was not very large, next year we will supply less wheat to the world as a whole than we did in our record-breaking 2024. If we talk specifically about Vietnam, the potential is not for 2025, but for the medium term - we can supply 1.5-2 million tons of wheat per year to Vietnam consistently," Titov said.

He noted that due to the lifting of a number of phytosanitary restrictions by the end of 2024, Russia significantly increased wheat exports to Vietnam, to more than 0.5 million tons.

"Basically, we think that we have quite good potential to increase volumes," the deputy minister said.