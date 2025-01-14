MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The US has authorized terrorist attacks on energy infrastructure and plans to make the TurkStream inoperative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"The US wants no rivals in any field, starting with energy, where they unabashedly approve terrorist activities aimed at destroying the foundation of EU energy security, and where they stir up their Ukrainian clients to now target the TurkStream following the Nord Stream pipelines," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

The minister pointed out that the abandonment of fair competition and the use of unscrupulous and aggressive methods of suppressing it can be seen in the sanction policy, which the US and its allies have made the "basis of their actions on the global stage" against Russia, China, and others. "And the sports sphere is a complete saga of turning fair competitions, fair tournaments into something serving the interests of the country, which has announced itself the winner in everything," the minister concluded.