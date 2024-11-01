Russian Mir card in Cuba marks tech milestone in payment system — trade representative

HAVANA, November 1. /TASS/. Cards of the Russian payment system Mir in Cuba are becoming one of the important instruments for monetary settlements between citizens of the two countries and a real technological breakthrough, Russian Trade Representative in Cuba Sergey Baldin told TASS.

"I can confidently say that Russian Mir cards in Cuba are becoming one of the important instruments for monetary settlements between citizens of our countries and a real technological breakthrough that requires further development with the involvement of financial institutions of various levels on a mutually beneficial basis," he noted.

"Considering that Cuba is expected to see a further increase in the flow of tourists from Russia from 185,000 in 2023 to 200,000 this year, Russian tourists are among the most active users of Mir cards," Baldin noted. He added that Mir cards are accepted at most hotels on the island, including those belonging to international chains in Havana and at popular resorts.

Baldin recalled that since the launch of the system in December 2023, more than 67,000 transactions have been made in Cuba with Mir payment cards at 20,000 installed terminals. This data was provided earlier by the Cuban state financial company Fincimex.