Kremlin refrains from forecast on potential gas supplies from Azerbaijan via Ukraine’s GTS

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from making forecasts on the prospects for a possible contract between the EU and Azerbaijan on gas supplies via the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS).

"These are commercial negotiations. We know the situation the President spoke about at the press conference in Kazan. There was a question about the contract for pumping gas, which expires at the end of this year. How events will continue to unfold, how supplies will be ensured, given that Ukraine has already announced its refusal to extend this contract, I cannot tell you right now," Peskov told reporters.

He was asked to comment on a Bloomberg publication that unnamed buyers of gas from the EU are close to signing an agreement with Azerbaijan's SOCAR on the supply of 12-14 billion cubic meters of gas per year via the Ukrainian GTS after December 31.