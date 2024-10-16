Russia’s Finance Ministry completes offering of federal loan bonds

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry completed the offering of Issue 26242 fixed coupon income federal loan (OFZ-PD) bonds mature on August 29, 2029 to the amount of 24.059 bln rubles ($247.8 mln) at an auction, the Ministry said.

The weighted average yield of the issue totaled 18.42% per annum. The demand at the auction reached 34.736 bln rubles ($357.7 mln). The weighted average price of the issue was 72.4919% of the par value.

The Ministry also completed the offering of Issue 26248 fixed coupon income federal loan bonds mature on May 16, 2040 to the amount of 9.572 bln rubles ($98.6 mln). The demand at the auction climbed to 13.445 bln rubles ($138.5 mln). The weighted average price of the issue was 76.8797% of the par value. The weighted average yield stood at 17.05% per annum.