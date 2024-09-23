German exports to Russia down 14.4% in August year-on-year

BERLIN, September 23. /TASS/. Export of German products to Russia fell by 14.4% in August year-on-year to 0.6 bln euro, according to preliminary data provided by Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.

"In August 2024, Russia was the 19th among the most important countries of destination for German exports outside the EU," the service said. Meanwhile Russia was the fifth on the list in February 2022, before the special military operation in Ukraine started, according to the report.

Overall, considering calendar and seasonal adjustment, German exports to countries outside the European Union reached 58.5 bln euro in August 2024. That brings the decrease in German exports to third countries in August to 1.1% compared with the previous month. Compared to August 2023, it slipped by 1.2%.