Russia's trade turnover with CIS countries rises by 6.7% in first six months of 2024

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia's trade turnover with the CIS countries increased by 6.7% in January - June this year compared to the same period last year, with the three main partners being Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a meeting of the CIS Economic Council.

"Russia's foreign trade turnover with CIS countries in January-June 2024 increased by 6.7% compared to January-June 2023, including exports - 14.8% and imports - 3.7%," he said.

The share of trade with CIS member states in Russia's total trade turnover is 16%, Overchuk said. In January - June 2024, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, "Russia's three most important partners included Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia".

Overchuk stressed that despite the foreign policy situation, the Commonwealth countries aim to increase integration and interaction in all areas. "Joint projects are being implemented in energy, transport, agriculture, cultural and humanitarian ties between our countries are developing, and the share of settlements in national currencies is steadily increasing," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.