Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 3.1% YOY in 8M 2024 — Association

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Russian seaports dropped by 3.1% year-on-year to 596.2 mln metric tons in January-August 2024, the Association of Commercial Seaports said on its website.

According to the Association, the volume of dry cargo traffic amounted to 296.4 million metric tons (-3.3%). The volume of liquid cargo traffic amounted to 299.8 million metric tons (-2.9%).

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Transport Alexander Poshivay said that the cargo turnover of Russian seaports by the end of 2024 will remain at the level of the previous year and could amount to 884 million metric tons.