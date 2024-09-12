Venezuelan Executive Vice-President to come to Moscow for Russian Energy Week

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS /. Venezuelan Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez will head the country’s delegation at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, which will be held on September 26-28, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told TASS.

"Venezuelan Executive Vice-President. She will head the delegation," he said on the sidelines of the meeting of BRICS high representatives in charge of security. "Other persons will naturally be present as well," the diplomat added.

The seventh international forum Russian Energy Week is organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Russian Energy Ministry with the support of the Moscow government. The main events will take place on September 26 and 27.