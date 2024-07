MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Airlines and airports function as normal amid global aviation failures, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

"Russia’s air transport, its airlines and airports work as normal as of 11:30 a.m. Moscow time (8:30 a.m. GMT), flights are performed as scheduled," the statement reads.

"Domestic civil aviation companies started introducing Russia’s specialized software in their work several years ago," the agency noted.