Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport not affected by global software failures

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport has not been affected by global software failures, an airport spokesperson told TASS.

"The outage has not affected Domodedovo Airport. If the airport’s partners are facing issues, Domodedovo is invites them to use the Astra reserve registration system, which is fully Russian-designed," the spokesperson said.

TASS also got word from an official at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport that the facility was operating normally.

Earlier, a widespread failure in the Windows operating system affected numerous businesses across the world, including banks, airlines and media outlets. A number of banks and companies in Australia, the United Kingdom and the European Union reported issues. The large-scale outage was caused by a critical loading error in devices based on Windows, which is called the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), the US-based technology news website The Verge reported. According to its data, a recent update from the CrowdStrike cybersecurity provider could be responsible for the global outage. The update "is knocking affected PCs and servers offline, forcing them into a recovery boot loop."