Russian foreign trade surplus growing to $10.6 bln in May — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. According to the preliminary estimate, the Russian foreign trade surplus surged to $10.6 bln in May 2024 against $10.4 bln a year earlier, the Central Bank said.

The foreign trade surplus gained $8.4 bln against the like figure in 2023 and totaled $56 bln in January - May 2024.

Growth took place due to more sizable drop in imports against exports, the regulator noted.

The current account surplus plunged to $5.1 bln in May 2024 against $5.3 bln last May. The current account surplus at the same time moved upward by $17.1 bln to $38.1 bln within five months of this year.