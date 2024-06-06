Share of settlements in national currencies between Russia and Belarus reaches 93%

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Share of settlements in national currencies between Moscow and Minsk reached 93%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We note the highest share of mutual settlements between our countries in national currencies. Here we have reached the level of 93%," he said.

"In addition to that, 100% acceptance of Belcard and Mir cards has been ensured on the territories of Russia and Belarus," he added.

According to Overchuk, these figures show how interconnected and intertwined the economies of Russia and Belarus are.

"We come to repeat this phrase more often: two countries, one economy," the deputy prime minister added.

