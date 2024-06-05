Business showing interest in rupee loans — Sberbank

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Sber sees the demand for rupee loans from companies planning to expand their business in India, Deputy CEO of the bank Anatoly Popov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

"We already see such demand; companies are approaching. These are the companies planning to expand their operations in India. We will be pleased to consider such requests," Popov said.

In April 2024, Sber started offering Indian rupee deposits to Russian companies.