Accounts Chamber to sign cooperation agreements with Vietnam, Ethiopia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Accounts Chamber plans to sign two more cooperation agreements with supreme audit institutions of two countries, Vietnam and Ethiopia, this year, Deputy Head of the Chamber Galina Izotova told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This April the Accounts Chamber entered into cooperation agreements with three supreme audit institutions of African countries, Burkina Faso, Burundi and Mali. African colleagues came to Moscow at our invitation to share experience in external and internal control and anticorruption efforts. Interestingly, we accepted our colleagues from Burkina Faso and Burundi at the Russia-Africa forum in St. Petersburg last year, whereas we met our Malian partners for the first time this year. <…> This year we plan to sign two more agreements with supreme audit institutions of Vietnam and Ethiopia," she said.

Moreover, a revised cooperation agreement was signed during the Accounts Chamber’s visit to China early this year with the National Audit Office of the People's Republic of China, Izotova added. "All in all, 71 cooperation agreements of the Accounts Chamber with foreign partners are currently in force," she noted.

