Ukrainian energy situation to worsen this week — CEO

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine's energy system will worsen this week, a serious deficit will emerge, due to which blackout schedules will be introduced again, Ukrenergo CEO Vladimir Kudrytsky said.

"The deficit that we were deprived of for a few days this week will return. And it will return in quite a serious volume. It cannot be physically blocked by importing electricity from Europe. That is why from June 3 we can expect daytime blackouts," he pointed out.

According to the Ukrenergo CEO, the reason for the power shortage will be the scheduled repair of two units of nuclear power plants, as well as problems with the energy infrastructure. In addition, the shortage will contribute to the expected increase in electricity consumption due to rising temperatures, which will lead to increased use of air conditioners.

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that on June 3, limits on electricity consumption in the evening from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. will be introduced in Ukraine. In turn, the Ukrainian energy company DTEK reported that on June 3 there will be a one-day power cut in various districts of Kiev. At the same time, the amount of electricity supplied will be enough to cover 80% of the needs in Kiev, 68% of the needs in the Kiev Region, and 74% of the needs in the Odessa Region, DTEK said.

In late May, Kudrytsky said that summer power shortages in Ukraine could increase due to a number of factors, including summer heat, repair work at nuclear power plants, and a decrease in the amount of water resources used by hydroelectric power plants.