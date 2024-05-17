Putin sees cooperation in agriculture between Moscow, Beijing growing

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian agriculture exports to China have been on the rise and Russia is set to expand cooperation in this sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in opening remarks at the Russian-Chinese Expo and Regional Cooperation Forum.

Moscow and Beijing are working to diversify bilateral trade, Putin said, adding that "Russian agriculture exports to China are actively growing."

Among other products, Russia has been increasingly exporting fish, seafood, grain and pork to China. "Actually, we are progressing toward a strategic partnership in production between Russia and China, similar to our busy energy cooperation," the Russian leader concluded.