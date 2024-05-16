Russia to continue expanding cooperation with China in production of cars — Putin

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. China is achieving a notable success in the production of cars, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that Moscow will expand cooperation with Beijing in this area.

"We welcome cooperation with Chinese friends in the area of production of cars where the Chinese friends are achieving a notable success, [enjoying] advantages in the fair competitive fighting. We welcome cooperation and we will continue expanding it," he told reporters following the talks between Russia and China.

Putin stressed that he welcomes the active expansion of the presence of Chinese car makers and appliance producers on the Russian market. He also noted the negative influence of illegal sanctions in global trade, due to which Russia rates cooperation with China particularly high.