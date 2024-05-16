Agriculture trade turnover between Russia, China up to $9.7 bln — Putin

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Agriculture trade turnover between Russia and China has increased to $9.7 bln and it keeps growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Overall agriculture bilateral trade turnover [between Russia and China] has increased by 40% to $9.7 bln. There are reasons to believe that this segment of trade will continue growing," he told reporters following the talks between Russia and China.

Putin also noted an over 1.5-fold increase in Russia’s food export to the Chinese market to $7.6 bln. All in all, in 2023 bilateral trade turnover between the two countries grew to hit a new record "[of] $240 bln according to China’s statistics," he said.