Putin sees training of fresh talent for government service as priority

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow has a range of programs to train fresh talent for government service, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua, which was published on the Kremlin website.

"Our priorities certainly include training fresh talent for public and municipal government. We have a whole range of relevant programs, competitions and projects in place. We have also provided ample opportunities at the federal and regional levels to help talented people who love their homeland unlock their potential," Putin stressed.

"These are people who are ready to assume responsibility, serve Russia honestly and faithfully, and, most importantly, who have proved it in deed, both in doing their work and going through the toughest hardships when defending our Fatherland and our people," he added.

Putin also noted that Moscow has done a lot to establish an effective economic management system.

"Over the past few years, tremendous work has been done to establish an effective economic management system. The government and relevant agencies use big data sets, advanced digital platforms and computer networks spanning all sectors of the national economy throughout the country," he pointed out.

"We will continue with this work and seek to improve the efficiency of long-term planning and the implementation of programs and national projects," Putin added.