Container shipments by Russian Railways add 9.4% in 4M 2024 — company

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Container traffic over the Russian Railways network gained 9.4% year on year to 2.6 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] in January - Aprily 2024, the Russian railway operator says on its website.

1.3 mln TEU were shipped in the domestic traffic (+13.4%). The number of laden container dispatched in all kinds of the service moved up by 7.6% to 1.8 mln TEU (with 26.8 mln metric tons of cargo transported, up 8.9%).

The increase was the highest in container traffic of lumber - 192,600 (+2.9%), and chemical and mineral fertilizers - 156,300 (growth by 1.7 times). Chemicals and soda ash shipments lost 0.7% annually to 278,400 TEU.

The container traffic over the Russian Railways network surged by 3.9% in April 2024 and reached 637,200 TEU, Russian Railways said.