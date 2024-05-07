Apple unveils new iPad, stylus

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Apple has staged the Let Loose May event where it presented the new iPad, the new Apple Pencil Pro, and the Magic Keyboard update.

The stream was on the official YouTube channel of the US-based corporation.

In particular, the new iPad Air was presented with 11" and 13" diagonal. The device was followed by the iPad Pro with the 11" and 13" diagonal also, OLED displays and cases slightly more than 5-mm thick.

As expected, the Apple Pencil Pro was showed, being a new version of the stylus with tactile feedback, wireless charging and various intuitive opportunities for drawing.

The Magic Keyboard for Apple devices was also upgraded. In particular, it has a functional panel added from the top, to control the display brightness in particular.