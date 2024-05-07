Russian stocks down as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index fell by 0.88% to 3,405.82 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.99% to 1,174.43 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:22 a.m. (07:22 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.43% at 3,421.34 points, while the RTS was down by 0.23% at 1,183.37 points.

As of 10:23 a.m. (07:23 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.3% at 91.08 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.3% at 98.15 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.32% at 12.605 rubles.