CDEK.Shopping launches car delivery from abroad

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. CDEK.Shopping has launched the delivery of cars to Russia from overseas, the press service of the Russian goods ordering platform told TASS.

"The CDEK.Shopping service announced a new project of buying out and delivering vehicles from abroad - CDEK.Shopping Auto. About 180 car models from more than twenty foreign brands are now presented on the website," the press service said.

Cars can also be bought for customized orders. Vehicles are bought out from official sellers in China, Europe and Korea.

"The company provides the turnkey entire cycle of the service, including customs clearance and handover of the documents package. The car delivery time from ordering to receipt will be 45-60 days on average," the press service added.