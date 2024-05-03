India boosts imports of Russian oil by 20% in April — newspaper

NEW DELHI, May 3. /TASS/. India scaled up Russian oil imports by almost 20% in April 2024 compared to March, The Indian Express newspaper reports, citing the Kpler analytical agency.

According to its data, Indian refineries bought a total of 1.96 mln barrels of Russian oil per day last month, the highest figure since last July and 19% above March imports. Russia accounted for 40.3% of India’s direct crude oil imports.

"It seems even direct sanctions are not a problem, especially as Russia’s shipping and India’s maritime regulatory services start to align," head of crude analysis at Kpler Viktor Katona said, cited by the news outlet.

Russian oil and petroleum product exports to India surged twofold to $45 bln and $4.5 bln accordingly in 2023, Moscow’s Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov told TASS in an interview earlier.