Car imports via Vladivostok returns to figures before last August

VLADIVOSTOK, May 3. /TASS/. Individuals imported 21,000 cars via the Vladivostok customs office in March 2024, which is comparable with the pre-sanction period figures, the city customs’ press service said.

On July 28, 2023, the Japanese government announced a ban on export of new and used cars to Russia with the engine capacity above 1.9 liters and all the hybrid cars and electric vehicles. The measure became effective on August 9.

"Vladivostok customs officials formalized 21,000 cars imported by individuals for personal use. This is comparable with indicators of the pre-sanction period. The geography of car imports by individuals remains the same - these are Japan and South Korea. Imports of Chinese cars to individuals via the Vladivostok Customs Office continue to be minimal," the press service said.

The pre-sanction period is understood as the period before August 9 of the last year, when Japan introduced restrictions, the press service told TASS.