Trade turnover between Russia, Asia-Pacific region sees nearly 20% rise this year — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and the nations of the Asia-Pacific region surged 13.7% in 2022 and has jumped another 18.3% to date this year, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which Vladivostok is hosting on September 10-13.

"I would like to note that the trade turnover between Russia and Asia-Pacific countries increased by 13.7% last year. It added another 18.3% [growth] over the first half of this year," the head of state stressed.

"I expect our trade with Asia-Pacific nations, and economic relations [with these countries] on the whole, will continue to evolve, since Russia and our Far Eastern region are open to strengthening trade and cooperative ties. The potential for such cooperation simply cannot be overestimated," Putin added.