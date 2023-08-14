Avtotor launches production of BAIC X55 crossover

KALININGRAD, August 14. /TASS/. Avtotor has initiated commercial production of BAIC X55 crossovers, the press service of the Russian automobile holding said.

Avtotor started commercial production of China’s BAIC cars in April 2023. The plant is going to master production of seven BAIC models by the end of this year.

"The first batch of BAIC X55 rolled off the production line of the Kaliningrad automobile plant Avtotor," the press service said.

Preparations for the series production of a new model were underway since early June. The BAIC X55 has a 1.5 liter gasoline turbo engine with 188 H.P. capacity and the seven-stage robotic transmission gear (7DCT).