Turkey to become Mediterranean, Caspian energy hub — Erdogan

ANKARA, December 26. /TASS/. Turkey is determined to become the energy supply center for Europe from the Mediterranean, Caspian and Middle East regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting.

"Our ultimate objective is to eliminate external dependence on oil and natural gas as soon as possible. We are determined to turn Turkey into a center in the energy sector of the Mediterranean, the Caspian region, and the Middle East. We will unite the East and the West not only with our bridges in Istanbul and the Dardanelles, but also with energy bridges," Erdogan said.