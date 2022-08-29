Bulgaria will try to fulfill existing agreement with Gazprom — head of interim cabinet

SOFIA, August 29. /TASS/. Bulgaria intends to fulfill the terms of the current agreement with Gazprom in order to safely spend the winter heating season, Galab Donev, the caretaker Prime Minister of Bulgaria, said on Monday in an interview with the BTV.

"Our goal is to guarantee a full heating season. We will try to finalize the agreement we have with Gazprom. The Minister of Energy is waiting for Gazprom's response [to our proposal to negotiate under the current agreement]. As an interim government, we want to implement the agreements that were reached earlier. We are not talking about a new agreement, this is the work of the elected government," Donev said.

The head of the interim government added that a gas price forecast for October will be announced soon, stressing that the Cabinet is doing its job to find reliable and guaranteed gas suppliers.

Donev expressed confidence that already from October 1, Bulgaria will receive additional volumes of gas from Azerbaijan, and in the future will double the supply of liquefied gas through the terminal, which is being built near the Greek port of Alexandroupolis.

"Through the terminal in Alexandroupolis we will be able to supply a billion cubic meters of gas. This, of course, will happen in 2024, but this is a step that we are taking to ensure full diversification of gas supplies to Bulgaria," he said.

Earlier, Minister of Energy at the interim government Rosen Hristov said that Bulgaria was ready to negotiate with Gazprom under the current contract, but was going to propose a number of changes to the terms of the contract, which would optimize it taking into account the current situation.

In particular, the Bulgarian side will ask Gazprom to extend the period for receiving the remaining volumes of gas - about 2.4 billion cubic meters - so that the fuel continues to flow until the end of the heating season or until the summer of 2023. Bulgaria also intends to provide a bank guarantee and pay for gas after receipt on its territory, and not through prepayment.

On April 27, Gazprom completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz due to non-payment in rubles on time. After that, Bulgaria announced that it had found alternative supply options, including liquefied gas from the United States and gas from Azerbaijan, at a significantly lower price than Gazprom was offering.

In July, gas in Bulgaria cost 186.17 Bulgarian levs without additional payments (about 95.34 euros) per MWh. In August the gas price increased to 297.89 Bulgarian levs (about 149 euros), which was a record for the country. It is expected that in September the price of gas will increase by another 6%.