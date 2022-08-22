Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan agree to simplify transit traffic — trade representation

TEHRAN, August 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia signed a memorandum to simplify transit transportation on Monday, press service of the Russian trade representation in Iran said on Monday.

"The memorandum among Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan on simplification of transit transportation was signed in Tehran on August 22. The Russian side was presented during talks by head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin," the press service said. "This document is to promote simplification and acceleration of customs procedures passing by participants in the foreign economic activity," it added.

The main land route for goods transit from Iran to Russia and from Russia to Iran is through the territory of Azerbaijan at present.