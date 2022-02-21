Dollar exchange rate up above 80 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since January 26

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate gained 3.51% during Monday trading on Moscow Exchange compared with the previous closure to 80.01 rubles, surpassing the 80 rubles mark for the first time since January 26, 2022, according to the trading data as of 10:08 pm Moscow time.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April delivery was up by 2.96% at $96.31 per barrel on London’s ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures was up by 2.86% trading at $90.05 per barrel.

Earlier, the ruble was down against the dollar and the euro by more than 3%.

