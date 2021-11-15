British PM points to Europe’s growing dependency on Russian hydrocarbons

LONDON, November 16. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believes that Europe will soon be facing a choice of whether to increase its dependency on the supplies of Russian hydrocarbons or "sticking up for Ukraine and championing the cause of peace and stability."

"We hope that our friends may recognize that a choice is shortly coming between mainlining ever more Russian hydrocarbons in giant new pipelines and sticking up for Ukraine and championing the cause of peace and stability, let me put it that way," Johnson said.