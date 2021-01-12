Pfizer mulls applying to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Pfizer currently contemplates filing an application to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the pharma company’s press service told TASS Tuesday.

"We continue to cooperate with the international organizations and governments around the world that will distribute the candidate vaccine, in order to provide prompt access for the categories of people who need it the most in accordance with the healthcare authorities’ recommendations once the regulatory permissions in those countries are obtained. Pfizer looks into the option to file an application to register the COVID-19 candidate vaccine in the Russian Federation," the company said.