Russia's Sputnik V anti-COVID vaccine to be priced much lower than Pfizer’s and Moderna’s

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The price of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine will be much lower than that of Pizer’s and Moderna’s, as follows from a tweet made on the Sputnik V account on Twitter on Sunday.

"The prices of 19.5 US dollars per a Pfizer vaccine dose and 25-37 US dollars per a Moderna vaccine dose that have been announced actually mean that the real prices will be 39 US dollars and 50-74 US dollars per person. One person will need two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Sputnik V vaccines. Sputnik’s V price will be mush lower," the tweet reads.

According to a spokesman for the Russian Direct Investment Fund said, the price of the Russian vaccine will be made public next week.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The third, post-registration, stage of clinical tests began on August 25. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines. According to the Russian health ministry, these vaccines have proved their ability to form lasting immunity for a period of up to two years. The first batch of the vaccine was dispatched to Russian regions on September 12.