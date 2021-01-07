Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction to resume in Danish waters January 15

STOCKHOLM, January 7. / TASS /. The Danish Energy Agency has received a new schedule from Nord Stream 2 AG for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the kingdom's exclusive economic zone, which is a condition for the continuation of the project, the ministry told TASS on Thursday.

The company will resume pipe-laying on January 15. "Yesterday, the Danish Energy Agency received a schedule for the further construction of Nord Stream 2. Work on laying the pipeline is scheduled to resume in Danish waters on January 15, 2021," said the head of the press service, Ture Falbe-Hansen.